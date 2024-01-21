NASS REPUBLIC: As Kingibe decries rising insecurity. One other story, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Senator Ireti Kingibe, last week, expressed deep disappointment over the performance of security agencies in protecting residents of the capital city.

One other story was tracked from the National Assembly (NASS), within the week under review.

1. Decrying Abuja’s rising insecurity

On January 16, Senator Kingibe decried the worsening insecurity in Abuja, and noted that it was as if the nation’s security agencies had gone to sleep, leaving the residents at the mercy of kidnappers, and bandits.

“It is as if our security agencies have gone to sleep. It surely beggars belief that this should be happening in the Federal Capital and is clearly unacceptable to me and Nigerians in general,” a statement signed by her Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nana Kazaure, read in part.

Kingibe’s statement reaffirms, once again, the collapse of Nigeria’s security architecture, and the arduous challenges before President Tinubu, as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Her statement, therefore, reinforces calls for a holistic restructuring of the nation’s security apparatus, and tests Tinubu’s leadership mettle in managing the escalation of insecurity right under his nose.

Who said;

“I am concerned by the havoc malaria is wreaking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that malaria drugs be subsidised, if not made free at all government health centres. It is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by malaria and yet, drugs are not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story



2. Akpabio on Nigeria’s unity

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on January 14, stressed the readiness of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to ensure Nigeria remains united.

Akpabio stated this when he spoke at the Interdenominational Church Service for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held in Abuja.

“This administration is more determined than ever to strengthen and promote the oneness and indivisibility of Nigeria because the strength of our great nation lies in our diversity,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President’s speech is not unconnected with efforts geared towards rebuilding perceived damages to bridges of unity among Nigerians.

His speech equally aims to project the Tinubu-led administration as one determined to defend the country’s sovereignty, while subtly telling secessionist groups about the futility of their dreams.

All said, Akpabio’s speech would only gain value, if the administration gets things right by ensuring that every section of the country experiences a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project.

Answer: Hon. Amobi Ogar

Ogar made the statement on November 10, 2023, when he spoke at the inaugural meeting of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control in Abuja. He is the Chairman of the Committee.

