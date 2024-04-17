News
10 northern governors to attend security summit in US
The Africa Centre at the United States Institute of Peace has invited Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, and nine other Northern governors to a symposium on peace and security in Northern Nigeria.
According to a statement issued by Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, on Tuesday, the invited governors are from the North-west and North-central zones of the country.
The other governors include Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Mohammed Bago (Niger) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).
Kaula noted that the symposium, scheduled for 23 to 25 April in Washington, will explore the pressing security challenges in the region.
He asserted that the invitation was in recognition of the crucial role of state governors in mitigating security threats and fostering peace.
“The Africa Center seeks to empower governors to address the underlying causes of instability and strengthen peacebuilding initiatives at local and state levels,” he stated.
READ ALSO: Northern governors meet in Kaduna, to discuss security issues affecting region
He added that the Northern governors and other participants will engage in panel discussions focusing on the drivers of insecurity and opportunities for stabilisation.
He said that this would help identify strategies to address the security issues encountered in the region, and also explore opportunities for sustainable peace and development in the region.
Kaula also said a special panel discussion will be held focusing on “Strengthening Commercial Business and Two-Way Trade Between Nigeria and the US.”
This is to explore collaborative efforts between the governors, Nigerian civic groups, private businesses, and the international community to attract investments, generate employment, and foster economic development.
Most states in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria are under attack by bandits, armed herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorist/ISWAP who kidnap for ransom, kill, maim, rape and loot the properties of innocent people.
The efforts of the Federal Government at dealing with the insecurity has not yielded the desired fruit.
