Insecurity: Nigeria a laughing stock to rest of the world – Danjuma

A former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), on Friday decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

Danjuma spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Nwonyo International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Ibi, the headquarters of Ibi local government area of Taraba State.

The ex-army general appealed to Nigerians to stop killing each other and allow the country to make progress.

He said: “There must be peace in Taraba and Nigeria for any meaningful development to take place.

“At the moment, no sane foreigner will choose to come to Nigeria when we are butchering each other in all the places.

“Stop the kidnapping, stop the needless crises, stop the killings that have made Nigeria a laughing stock of the rest of the world.”

Danjuma said the Nwonyo International Fishing and Cultural Festival was not just an event to showcase the Jukun cultural values, but also a meeting point for the diverse communities.

He commended the Taraba State government, the organisers, and supporters for reviving the festival.

The Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, who graced the event, described the festival as a unifying factor among the neighbouring states and pledged continued support to ensure its sustenance.

Fintri commended his Taraba counterpart, Agbu Kefas, for paying attention to cultural values.

