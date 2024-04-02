Zamfara govt restricts movement along Katsina, Sokoto borders over insecurity

The Zamfara State government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto States.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Manir Haidara, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Gusau.

Haidara said the directive was taken at the State Security Council Meeting.

The restriction, according to him, will be in place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., daily.

He said: “As from today, the state government has ordered restriction of movement along the Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina state and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto state from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

“This is to tackle the incessant kidnapping of travellers along the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway.

“This is part of the state government’s measures to reduce and address kidnapping activities by bandits, especially along highways in the state.

“All motorists and travellers are directed to abide by government order.

“Security agencies are directed to monitor the two borders and ensure full compliance.”

