News
Sokoto records eight deaths, 208 suspected cases of mysterious illness
At least eight fatalities and 208 suspected cases related to a mysterious illness have been recorded in Sokoto State.
The Center Manger of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Sokoto State, Dr. Ibrahim Usman, disclosed this during an interactive session with officials of the state’s Ministry of Health and NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, on Thursday in Sokoto.
He said the cases were recorded in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of the state.
Usman said: “The illness manifested with symptoms such as abdominal distension, fever, vomiting, and weight loss primarily affecting children aged four to 13 along with some adults.
“Already, the NCDC has deployed a National Rapid Response Team (NRRT), to collaborate with the State Ministry of Health to investigate the matter.”
In his address, the NCDC chief said the search for causative factors would continue and promised the establishment of a standard laboratory in the state.
He also called for more vigilance in the affected communities.
Idris stressed the need for prompt reporting of symptoms to healthcare facilities or designated authorities.
