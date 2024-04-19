News
DHQ speaks on invasion of Oyo secretariat, alleges plot to blackmail military
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, said the recent agitation for a Yoruba Nation by some elements in the South West was laughable.
It also raised the alarm that terrorists and their sympathisers were planning to blackmail the military, following its onslaught on insurgents.
It would be recalled that some Yoruba Nation agitators, last Saturday, dressed in military camouflage invaded the Oyo State secretariat and attempted to take over the State House of Assembly.
The agitators engaged the security operatives but were subdued, leading to the arrest of 29 suspects.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, while speaking at a briefing, in Abuja, said the agitation has further pointed out how the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country is self-inflicted.
His words: “The agitation of IPOB in the South East has proven to be for self-aggrandizement. Then, the call for a Yoruba Nation is laughable. All these buttress how our security situation is self-inflicted in the country.
“These acts are against the constitution and therefore, unacceptable for persons or groups to take up arms against a constituted government. Anyone or group that contravenes this provision of the constitution is inviting severe military action and would be dealt with decisively.”
While raising the alarm that terrorists and their sympathisers were planning to blackmail the military following the onslaught on the insurgents, Buba said: “It, therefore, should not be surprising, that these terrorists and their sympathisers plot to blackmail the military as a result of these airstrikes. The plot is to depict some casualties as innocent citizens rather than cohorts of this terrorist. It is therefore important for the media to be wary of the antics of these terrorist groups and their sympathisers. Our operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives.”
