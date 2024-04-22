News
Nigeria mourns again as terrorists kill six soldiers in Niger
Barely a month after 17 Nigerian soldiers were killed by militants in Delta State, terrorists on Friday ambushed and killed six soldiers including two officers in Niger State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema, confirmed the killing in a statement on Sunday.
He said the soldiers ran into the ambush around Roro, Karaga and Rumace communities of Bassa Ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle which lasted several hours.
Onyema said: “Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army deployed at Allawa and Erena, while on a fighting patrol to Karaga Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State had an encounter in an ambush staged by terrorists on 19 April 2024.
“Troops gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several of the terrorists as well as captured some of their equipment.
“Sadly, the troops suffered a temporary setback as six personnel, comprising two officers and four soldiers paid the supreme price.
“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Maj. Gen. Landers Saraso has, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff sympathised, with the families of the deceased personnel and promised them that the unfortunate setback would be avenged by the troops.”
READ ALSO:Nigerian troops reportedly kill 192 suspected terrorists in troubled North
He added that the Muslims among the slain personnel had been buried.
“In line with customs and traditions, the Nigerian Army authority has contacted the next-of-kins of the fallen heroes, while burial has been conducted for the deceased Muslim personnel with the consent and approval of their family members.
“The Chief of Army Staff was represented at the burial, which took place at Minna Military Cantonment Cemetery, by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Maj. Gen. Kelvin Aligbe,“ the spokesman added.
A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, in a post on X on Monday morning, gave the names of the slain officers as Captain Adamu and Captain Okereke.
As a tribute to the fallen soldiers, Makama wrote:
“They gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several bandits, but sadly, 6 of them comprising 2 officers and 4 soldiers paid the supreme.”
RIP, Captain Adamu and 5 others
They gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several bandits, but sadly, 6 of them comprising 2 officers and 4 soldiers paid the supreme. pic.twitter.com/gYHu1Fedgu
— Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) April 21, 2024
