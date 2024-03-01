Nigerian Army neutralizes Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in Lake Chad region

In a decisive operation conducted on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with a joint force comprising multinational troops and civilian volunteers, successfully neutralized three members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the volatile Lake Chad region.

This development was confirmed in a statement released on Friday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu. He detailed the operation, highlighting the collaboration between the Nigerian Army, a hybrid force of multinational partners, and elements of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a crucial local vigilante group.

The army spokesman said the insurgents attacked the troops with a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), mortar, gun trucks, and motorbikes.

He stated that the insurgents fell under the overwhelming superior firepower of the troops, forcing them to abandon their stronghold, armaments, and equipment in disarray, adding that the operation proved to be a major setback to the insurgents, as the gallant troops neutralised three terrorists.

“Items recovered are one MRAP, one gun truck, one Dushka machine gun, one AK 47 rifle, and one locally fabricated gun.

“Troops also captured one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bomb, 273 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one pumping machine, 65 Dushka links, 48 General Purpose Machine Gun links, and three motorbikes.

“The gallant troops are presently exploiting their success in pursuit of the routed insurgents,” the statement said.

