Police in Zamfara rescue worshipper abducted by bandits, declare war on criminals

Spokesman for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, has confirmed the rescue of one of the worshippers who was abducted by bandits who attacked a mosque in Tsafe local government area of the state during Fajr prayers on Thursday morning.

The police spokesman who made the confirmation in a statement on Friday, however debunked earlier reports that over 30 people were kidnapped by the bandits, saying only three worshippers were abducted.

Abubakar added that the State Police Commissioner, MD Shehu Dalijan, has declared an all out war on bandits and other criminals in the state.

“On February 29, 2024 at about 05.30am, unknown armed men suspected to be armed bandits with sophisticated weapons surreptitiously sneaked into a Juma’at mosque on Hospital Road of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State with the intent to perpetuate massive abductions,” Abubakar said in the statement.

“However, the worshippers managed to escape except three elderly persons who were later abducted to an unknown destination.

“However, upon receipt of the information, quick response of the Command’s tactical teams mobilised and went into a search and rescue mission.

“The team followed the suspected bandits close to the Dangajeru Forest, forcing the bandits to abandon one of the victims who could not meet up with their moving steps, and was rescued.

“The Operation is still ongoing with the view of rescuing the other two remaining victims’.

”Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, MD Shehu Dalijan, reassured the good people of the state that the command, in collaboration with the state government, will do everything humanly possible to ensure normalcy is restored in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now