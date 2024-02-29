Metro
NAPTIP arrests man for alleged attempt to take 12 children for labour
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 54-year-old man for an alleged attempt to take 12 children to Lagos State for labour.
The Head of Operations of NAPTIP, Mr. Moses Unongo, handed over the children to the Nasarawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Lafia on Thursday.
He said the suspect was intercepted by police in Abuja while taking the children to Lagos State as domestic servants.
READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina
He added that the children were all from Ninghar Village of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
According to Unongo, the children were aged between 10 years and 23 years.
He said: “Investigation also revealed that the culprit had previously taken 17 children to Lagos from the same village.
“Our men had already gone to Lagos to rescue the other 17 victims.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...