NAPTIP arrests man for alleged attempt to take 12 children for labour

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 54-year-old man for an alleged attempt to take 12 children to Lagos State for labour.

The Head of Operations of NAPTIP, Mr. Moses Unongo, handed over the children to the Nasarawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Lafia on Thursday.

He said the suspect was intercepted by police in Abuja while taking the children to Lagos State as domestic servants.

He added that the children were all from Ninghar Village of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Unongo, the children were aged between 10 years and 23 years.

He said: “Investigation also revealed that the culprit had previously taken 17 children to Lagos from the same village.

“Our men had already gone to Lagos to rescue the other 17 victims.”

