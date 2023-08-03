KEBBI: NIS rescues 52 Libya-bound Nigerian trafficked victims

The Kebbi State sector of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has rescued 52 Nigerian trafficked victims who were heading to Libya, the Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Caroline Adepoju, told journalists on Wednesday.

Adepoju, who handed over the rescued victims to the National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP), in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital, said most of the victims were young girls from different parts of the country who were being trafficked to Europe for prostitution.

The NIS Controller, Rabi Bashir Nuhu, who also spoke to journalists, said the command succeeded in intercepting many youths, mostly girls, that were being planned for trafficking to Libya through the Illela border in Sokoto State.

“We also intercepted many illegal immigrants trying to move in and out of Nigeria through the Kebbi borders,” he said, noting that what was more worrisome was that most of the victims of human trafficking were youths that had no knowledge of what awaited them on their way and in Libya where they were being trafficked to.

