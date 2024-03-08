Reps summon NAPTIP DG over alleged unlawful detention of hospital CEO

The House of Representatives on Friday summoned the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over the alleged unlawful detention of the Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Hospital in Abuja, Dr. Christopher Otabor.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petition, Mike Etaba, ordered the Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs. Fatima Waziri-Azi, to appear before the committee on April 18.

He warned the NAPTIP chief that the committee would be forced to issue a warrant of arrest against her if she failed to appear on that date.

He lamented that NAPTIP which detained Otabor for four days was not at the investigative hearing.

The chairman also asked the police officer who handled the alleged organ harvesting case leveled against Otabor before NAPTIP arrested and detained him to also appear before the committee.

He said: “We will handle this matter as it should, we will be thorough in our investigation and whoever is found guilty will be punished.

“Nigeria is not a lawless country; whoever violated the Nigerian constitution will be dealt with severely.

“Everybody that is supposed to respond to the petition must be here, or we will issue an arrest warrant.”

Etaba said it was unfortunate that NAPTIP relied on social media to obtain information that led to Otabor’s detention.

He added: “This matter is too gross for our hearing.

“We must get the date of the arrest and those involved in the arrest, including the statement from the IPO.

“Why we are discouraging the Japa syndrome, some who are preventing and helping this country to grow are hounded down, this investigative hearing will be a fact-finding mission.”

