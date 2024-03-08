News
Wigwe, wife and son’s bodies arrive in Nigeria for burial
The remains of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, as well as those of his wife Chizoba, and son, Chizi have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their burial in Rivers State.
The bodies arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport from the United States on Friday.
The trio will be laid to rest at Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Late Access Bank CEO, Wigwe, wife, son to be buried March 9
The Wigwes and the former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash at the Nevada and California border in the US on February 10.
Since their demise, tributes have continued to pour in for Wigwe as sympathizers recalled his good deeds while alive.
