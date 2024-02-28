News
Late Access Bank CEO, Wigwe, wife, son to be buried March 9
The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has announced a 6-day arrangement for his funeral rites, alongside his wife Chizoba; and Chizi, his son.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Wigwe, his wife and son tragically lost their lives in a chopper crash in the US.
The former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.
According to the burial programme released by the family, the funeral ceremony of the Wigwes will begin with a celebration of the professional legacy of Wigwe at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4, and will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.
PHOTOS: US releases pictures of crash site of chopper that killed Access Bank CEO, Wigwe, others
The lives of Chizi and Chizoba will be celebrated in separate ceremonies scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, before a night of tributes a day later at the same venue.
A combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.
The combined funeral and private interment service are scheduled for March 9 before the thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.
By Babajide Okeowo
