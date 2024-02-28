Senate approves Irukera’s sack as FCCPC boss

The Senate has approved the sack of Mr. Babatunde Irukera as Chief Executive/Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

President Bola Tinubu had in a letter dated January 30 asked the Senate to approve the disengagement of the FCCPC’s boss.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved the motion for consideration of the president’s request at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

In his contribution, the Senator from Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) stressed the need for Senate to know the totality of the facts of the alleged misconduct against Irukera if there was any.

However, the Senator from Enugu, Osita Ngwu, said the President did not mention any form of misconduct as the reason for the FCCPC boss’ removal.

He said: “The president is not seeking the removal of the officer based on misconduct but inability to effectively perform his duty.

“It is not for the Senate to know whether he is performing or not; the president has the authority.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said that Tinubu had the power to “hire and fire” any official in his government.

“The president has the authority. We all are expecting the president to perform. The buck stops at his table. So if a person is not performing to expectations, he or she can be removed.

“I urge this senate to approve the president’s request. In labour practice, he who hires can fire.

“And it is difficult to force a servant on a willing master as far as the law is concerned. But here, the provision is very clear.”

“The section of the law is very clear that a person can be removed over his inefficiency to perform his duties,” he added.

