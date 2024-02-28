ORONSAYE: There’ll be no job loss, Nigerian govt assures

Following President Bola Tinubu’s adoption of the 2012 Oronsaye Report, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured public servants that they will not lose their jobs.

Idris disclosed this in a statement signed on Wednesday by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

Recall that President Tinubu, on Monday, approved the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye Report on cutting the cost of governance.

Hence, 29 government agencies will be merged, even as eight parastatals will be subsumed into eight other agencies.

READ ALSO: Tinubu to implement 12-year-old Oronsaye report, may scrap, merge agencies

Also, four agencies have been relocated to four various ministries, while one was earmarked for scrapping.

The 800-page report, however, recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies be slashed to 161; 38 agencies be scrapped; 52 be merged and 14 be reverted to departments in various ministries.

Idris explained that “The whole idea is that the government wants to reduce cost and also improve efficiency in service delivery. It does not mean that government is out to retrench workers or throw people into the labour market.”

He said the adoption of the report was a clear demonstration of “President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible governance by championing a comprehensive review of the government‘s commissions, agencies, and parastatals.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now