Tinubu to implement 12-year-old Oronsaye report, may scrap, merge agencies

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report on civil service reform.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. ⁣

The president ordered the merger, scraping, and relocation of several agencies of government.

He also set up a committee to implement the mergers, scrapping, and relocations within 12 weeks.

⁣The Oronsaye committee in its report submitted to former President Goodluck Jonathan in April 2012 recommended the abolition and or merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals, among others, to drastically reduce the cost of governance.

The panel identified at least 541 government parastatals, commissions, and agencies – both statutory and non-statutory – and recommended a reduction in the number of statutory agencies from 263 to 161.

READ ALSO: Tinubu seeks $10bn to stabilise exchange rate as Naira slumps

It also recommended 38 agencies for abolition, 52 for merger, and 14 to revert to departments in existing ministries, among other measures.

Idris said: “So in a very bold move today, this administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consistent again with his courage to take very far-reaching decisions in the interest of Nigeria, has taken a decision to implement the so-called Oronsaye Report.⁣

⁣“Now, what that means is that a number of agencies, commissions, and some departments have been scrapped. Some have been modified, and marked while others have been subsumed. Others, of course, have also been moved from some ministries to others where the government feels they will operate better.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now