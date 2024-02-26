Police dismisses rumours on closure of NLC secretariat in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has dismissed rumours about the closure of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat in the Yaba area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the clarification while briefing journalists on the security upgrade in hotspots around Lagos on Monday.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned a nationwide strike for February 27 and February 28 to protest the current economic hardship in the country.

The TUC, however, pulled out of the protest on Saturday.

Heavily armed police operatives were seen at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota and other parts of Lagos on Monday in readiness for a planned protest by organised labour.

The spokesman said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, only went to the NLC secretariat to address protesters.

He added that police proactively arrived at the NLC secretariat and at other hotspots to ensure adequate security for planners of the protest and to prevent the activities from being hijacked by hoodlums.

Hundeyin said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fayoade addressed the protesters before the procession took off in his presence.

“The procession was peaceful and without any untoward incident. The CP personally monitored the security operation and the protest.

“The protesters neither caused traffic obstruction nor got involved in violent activities.

“The procession moved from the Yaba area to Maryland with police officers with them throughout.

“The protesters played their part well and did not obstruct traffic.

“The police provided adequate security and ensured the procession was not hijacked. Everything went fine.

“All the protesters have since dispersed. It has been a good day.”

