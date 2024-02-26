Zamfara Assembly suspends eight lawmakers

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Monday suspended eight members for misconduct.

The House spokesman, Bello Kurya, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau.

He said the suspension of the lawmakers followed a motion presented by the House Majority Leader, Bello Tsafe, and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Adamu Nura, at the plenary.

The spokesman added that lawmakers were allegedly involved in an attempt to cause misunderstanding in the House by holding an illegal plenary.

He listed the suspended lawmakers as Bashiru Gummi (Gummi 1), Bashiru Bello Sarkin Zango (Bungudu West), Shamsudeen Hassan Basko (Mafara North), Faruku Musa Dosara (Mafara South), Amiru Keta (Tsafe West), Ibrahim Tukur (Bakura), Bashiru Masama (Bukkuyum North) and, Nasiru Abdullahi (Maru North).

Following the unanimous approval of the motion by the lawmakers, the Speaker of the House, Bi’yaminu Moriki, announced the indefinite suspension of the eight members.

The lawmakers also dissolved the House standing committees.

