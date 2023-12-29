News
Zamfara Assembly passes 2024 budget, increases it by N3bn
The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N426.5 billion.
This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented by its Chairman, Alhaji Halliru Abdullahi, during the plenary in Gusau.
Governor Dauda Lawal presented the 2024 budget estimate of N423.5 billion to the House a few weeks ago.
In the budget presented by the governor, a sum of N305.3 billion was set aside as capital expenditure and N118.7 billion for recurrent spending.
Abdullahi, who represents Zurmi East Constituency, said the estimate passed by the Assembly was higher than what the governor presented by over N3 billion.
READ ALSO: Zamfara Assembly walks out commissioner for insolence
He said: “The committee after an interface with the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the defence of their estimates recommended N426.5 billion for passage.
“The sum of N304.8 billion was allocated to capital expenditure, while N121.7 billion was allocated for recurrent expenditure.”
The committee further recommended regular meetings of the Ministries of Finance and that of Budget and Economic Planning to scrutinise the financial records and reporting of actual expenditures of MDAs.
The lawmakers unanimously adopted the report thereafter.
The bill was also read for the third time by the Clerk, Mahmud Muhammad, as directed by the Speaker, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki.
