Gov Alia signs Benue 2024 budget of N225.7bn
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday signed the state’s 2024 budget of N225.7 billion into law.
Alia, who signed the budget at the Old Banquet Hall in Makurdi, said it comprised N110.4 billion in recurrent expenditure and N115.2 billion in capital spending.
He added that the budget had a deficit of N30 billion.
Alia said: “It is a road map that will chart the course for the economy to flourish and enjoyment of life for the citizenry.
“We are determined to enhance accessibility for the citizen and it is a beckon of hope for job creation and a resilient economy.
“We intend to stimulate the economy in small and medium businesses, virgin industry and create a conducive environment for economic growth, address poverty. It is a comprehensive approach to poverty by focusing on the well-being of the people.
“As we embark on the implementation, we must d
