Nigeria’s military authorities claim troops killed 6,880 terrorists, others in 2023

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday that troops in various theatres of operations across the country killed 6,880 terrorists and other criminals in the outgoing year.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the military in Abuja, said 6,970 criminals were arrested during the period.

Buba said the troops also rescued 4,488 hostages and recovered 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 ammunitions during the year.

He added that troops recovered 100.3 million litres of crude oil, 60.3 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 3.4 million litres of Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and 3.5 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in 2023.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 1,759 terrorists, apprehended 953 suspects and rescued 826 hostages while 11,015 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered.

“At least 259 AK47 rifles, mine FN rifles, 681 assorted arms, 7,097 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5,773 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 495,336 assorted ammunitions and 2,059 livestock were recovered.

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 1,522 terrorists, apprehended 645 suspects and rescued 1,101 hostages.

“Items recovered are 53 AK47 rifles, 426 assorted arms, 2,342 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6,900 assorted ammunitions and 5,084 livestock.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch in the North-West also neutralised 992 terrorists, apprehended 345 suspects and rescued 538 hostages during the year.

“They equally recovered 34 AK47 rifles, 346 assorted arms, 4,792 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5,127 assorted ammunitions and 830 livestock.”

