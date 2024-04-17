Tinubu to terrorists, kidnappers: You will be defeated

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the economic security of Nigerians.

The president spoke when he received members of pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu said the government would address foundational challenges and create a fair and equitable system for the country.

The president said his administration was re-engineering Nigeria’s finances, boosting the purchasing power of citizens, and spreading prosperity down the line.

According to him, the government was instituting a credit system where the element of cash would not impede a significantly enhanced standard of living for all citizens.

He said: “We are committed to the economic survival of our country. To re-engineer the finances of our country, we must start in earnest.

“So first, retool, revamp the economic opportunities available, and resolve to continue taking the firm and steady baby steps that are necessary.

‘’We have seen the problems parents face in training their children in school; it is the reason why we established the National Student Loan Programme, which is taking off well.

“We are equally examining what to do with the high degree of unemployment. We must help vulnerable people by providing social security. We are looking at how to provide allowances for the unemployed.

“We are developing ways to boost the purchasing power of citizens with the Consumer Credit Scheme.

“If we remove the cash upfront element to buy a car or a house, we will reduce the propensity for fraud and corruption across the land.”

On security, the President declared that those who threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria would pay a heavy price.

‘’I am irrevocably committed to the unity of Nigeria and constitutional democracy. Constitutional democracy is reflected greatly here since we assumed office. What we face now is the challenge of terrorism.

“Security of life and property is very necessary for development. I can tell you we are achieving success. We have degraded terrorism to a level that they cannot threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria any longer.

‘’Banditry and kidnapping will be defeated. And there is no payment of ransom whatsoever. We are taking the battle to them. We are getting results more rapidly than before. We are working hard on intelligence gathering.

“Those who think they can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria will have themselves to blame. They have a price to pay. And we are not going to relent,’’ Tinubu added.

Earlier in his remarks, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, commended the president for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and other ongoing projects.

He urged the president to ensure fairness and equity for all Nigerians.

‘’Mr. President, you are the leader of Nigeria now and the most important political figure in Africa, we expect you, given your legacy and pedigree, to lead our country with knowledge, courage, and integrity.

“We do not doubt that your tenure will mark a turning point in the history of our country under your leadership, Nigeria will be repositioned.

“We will stand by you as you make all efforts to change the Nigerian story for the better.

“Be assured Afenifere will not abandon you in fair or foul weather as long as you remain faithful to the principles of fairness, integrity, and courage that are expected of you as the leader of Nigeria. We will stand by you,’’ Falae stated.

