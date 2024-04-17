EFCC warns Nigerians against obstructing operatives on duties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians against obstructing its operatives from carrying out their duties.

The EFCC gave the warning in a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in Abuja.

The commission was reacting to attempts by security aides attached to former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to stop operatives from arresting their principal at his Abuja home.

The statement read: “The EFCC wishes to warn members of the public that it is a criminal offence to obstruct officers of the commission from carrying out their lawful duties.

“Section 38(2)(a(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the commission from carrying out their lawful duties. Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years.

“This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

“On several occasions, operatives of the commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness.

“The commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions.”

