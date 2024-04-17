News
EFCC withdraws operatives from Yahaya Bello’s house
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn its operatives from the home of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.
The EFCC operatives had on Wednesday mounted surveillance around Bello’s home on No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, to effect his arrest.
The former governor has been under the commission’s watch for alleged corruption while in office.
The EFCC operatives retreated shortly after Governor Usman Ododo, left the building at 4:30 p.m.
The withdrawal of the operatives followed a court order that restrained the commission from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the former governor.
READ ALSO: Court restrains EFCC from arresting Yahaya Bello
Justice I.A. Jamil of the Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, on Wednesday, restrained the EFCC from arresting Bello.
The judge gave the order in a two-hour judgment delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 filed by the ex-governor on Wednesday in Lokoja.
Bello had in the suit alleged a breach of his fundamental human rights by the anti-graft agency.
He urged the court to restrain the EFCC from arresting, detaining, and prosecuting him unjustly, among other reliefs.
In his ruling, the judge held that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former governor was null and void except as authorised by the court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...