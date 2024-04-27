Olukoyede appoints chief of staff, 14 directors in EFCC

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has appointed Michael Nzekwe as his chief of staff.

Nzekwe was the commander of the EFCC Ilorin zonal command before his new appointment.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said Olukoyede upgraded all the zonal commands in the commission to departments and appointed 14 new directors as part of the restructuring in the organization.

He added the EFCC’s security unit has been upgraded to a department with a chief security officer at the helm.

The statement read: “To this effect, 14 new directors have been appointed to head each of the zonal commands.

“Additionally, to bolster and fortify the security architecture of the commission, the security unit of the EFCC has been upgraded to a department with a seasoned officer appointed as director, security, and chief security officer.

“A new department has also been created in the executive chairman’s office and it is headed by former Makurdi zonal commander of the EFCC, Mr. Friday Ebelo who also doubles as director and coordinator, special duties at the corporate headquarters of the commission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now