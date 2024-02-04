EFCC mouths achievements under Olukoyede, fails to name, shame looters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it recovered a total of N70,556,658,370.5 between October 2023 and January 19, 2024.

Details of the recovery were outlined in an EFCC document titled, ‘Operations and Recoveries’.

The document revealed that in the period under review, the EFCC recovered N60,969,047,634.25, $10,522,778.57, £150,002.10 and €4,119.90, making a total of N70,556,658,370.5.

The anti-graft agency added it received a total of 3,325 petitions, accepted 2,657 of the petitions, and secured the conviction of 747 persons for financial crimes ranging from money laundering to Internet fraud in the same period.

A breakdown of the data shows that the EFCC headquarters alone recovered N49,607,391,330.44, $3,900,200.75, £2,000, and £110.

The Maiduguri Zonal Command recovered N58,065,870 and $3,370; the Gombe Command recovered N127,323,028.50 and $1,500; while the Kano Command recovered N141,944,451 and $365.

The Makurdi Command recovered N53,228, 325; Enugu Command, N202,117,000; and $1,950; Uyo Command, N25,299,950 and $710; and Port Harcourt Command, N2,412,247,210.05 and $5,714,389.21.

The Sokoto Command recovered the sum of N100,696,118.72; Kaduna Command, N331,494,710.81, $912, £50, and €1,610; Ilorin Command, N80,280,580.86 and $880; Abuja Zonal Command, N825,928,463 and $10,000; and Ibadan Zonal Command, N135,519,810, $14517, £280, and €500.

The Lagos Zonal Command was said to have recovered N6,826,993,798.78, $868,284.61, £147,672.10, and €1,899.90, while the Benin Zonal Command recovered N49,515,987.09 and $5,700.

The EFCC further disclosed that within the same period, it secured the conviction of 747 persons for offences ranging from money laundering to cybercrimes.

It will be recalled that Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, at a dialogue in Abuja on Wednesday, revealed that most of the 747 convictions involved persons who were prosecuted for cybercrime offences.

The commission has also said that it has deepened its probe into money laundering cases involving some high-profile public officials, especially former governors and ministers indicted for fraud.

The total amount involved in the money laundering cases rose to around N130.1bn as of January 31, 2024.

Details of the development were contained in an EFCC document titled, ‘100 Days in Office’, detailing ongoing probes, discoveries, and recoveries made by the commission under Olukoyede.

The document however did not give names of individuals, especially public officials from whom the funds were recovered under Olukoyede’s 100 days.

