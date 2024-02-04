INEC declares ex-Bauchi Speaker, Suleiman, Deputy, one other winners of rerun elections

Immediate past Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has been declared winner of the rerun election for Ningi State House Constituency.

The declaration was made by the INEC Returning Officer for the rerun elections, Prof Ahmed Abdulhamid after the collation of the results at the INEC office in Ningi.

He said, “By the powers confer on me as the Returning Officer, having fulfilled the requirements and scored the highest total number of votes cast, I Prof Ahmed Abdulhameed hereby declare Abubakar Y Suleiman of the PDP as the duly elected member of the State House of Assembly.”

Abdulhameed declared that Suleiman of the PDP polled a total of 11,785 votes to defeat his closet opponent of the APC Khalid Captain Ningi who polled a total of 10,339 votes.

READ ALSO:INEC suspends rerun elections in 20 PUs of Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Kano

Recall that the Appeal Court had ordered for a rerun of election in 10 units of Ningi State Constituency following an appeal by the APC candidate against the judgement of the Tribunal.

In the same vein, the Returning Officer for Bauchi Central State constituency, Prof. Ismaila Y. Shehu, declared the immediate-past Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Jamilu Umaru Dahiru of PDP as the winner with a total of 45,240 votes over his APC opponent, Aliyu Abdullahi Ilelah, who scored 41,266 votes.

Also, the Returning Officer for Zungur/Galambi State Constituency, Prof. Adamu Samaila of ATBU declared Yusuf Ahmed of PDP as a winner with a total of 2,233 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ibrahim Yuguda, of the APC with 1,928 votes.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now