INEC unveils 17 Edo governorship candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday unveiled the list of the 17 governorship candidates in the September 21 election in Edo State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, displayed the list on the commission’s notice board and in all INEC offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The candidates are:

· Uwaifo Osaro – Action Alliance (AA)

· Aner Abdullahi Aliu – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

· Azena Azemhe Friday – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

· Osifo Isiah – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

· Ugiagbe Odaro Sylvester – All People Movement (APM)

· Areleogbe Amos Osalumese – All Peoples Party (APP)

· Akhime Kingson Afere – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

· Udoh Obersifo David – African Action Congress (AAC)

· Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

· Asuerinme Ighodalo – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

· Osirame Edeipo – Boot Party (BP)

· Iyere Kennedy – Accord Party (AP)

· Obazele Paul Agbone – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

· Olumide Akpata Anthony – Labour Party (LP)

· Okpebholo Monday – All Progressives Congress (APC)

· Key patience Ndidi – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

· Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan – Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Meanwhile, the INEC will publish the personal particulars of all the governorship candidates and their deputies.

The commission in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, charged Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.

He said copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the State Headquarters and the 18 local government offices across Edo State would be displayed by the commission.

“Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court,” he added.

