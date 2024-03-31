El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, blasts Gov Sani for revealing liabilities he inherited from last admin

One of the sons of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, has lampooned incumbent Governor Uba Sani, over his allegations that he inherited debts of $587m, N85bn debts and 115 contract liabilities from the past administration.

Sani had, during a town hall meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday, told the audience that the huge debt burden he inherited from the El-Rufai administration was hampering his government from performing as it was eating deep into the state’s allocations from the federal government.

He also attributed the non-payment of salaries of state civil servants to the debt burden that had been placed on the state.

He stressed that N7bn out of the N10bn federal allocation for the state in March was deducted at source, leaving the state with only N3bn which he said was not enough to pay salaries which stands at N5.2 billion.

“Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development. We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly” Gov Sani had told the gathering.

However, while reacting to the allegations against his father, Bashir said Sani was economical with the truth. He also accused the governor of incompetence and poor performance while surrounding himself with incompetent aides appointed for political patronage.

In a series of posts on his X account late Saturday, Bashir said instead of admitting his incompetence, Sani only resorted to deflecting by raising alarm on a debt burden inherited from the El-Rufai administration.

He went on to question what he referred to as Sani’s wisdom in building a banquet hall for N7 billion while lamenting about debt left by the previous administration.

“These guys have realised that they are wholly incompetent and the only way to mask the nonsense is to deflect,” Bashir wrote on one of the tweets.

“From a Governor that is always sleeping in Abuja to a litany of incompetent aides that were only rewarded for foolish political reasons,” he said.

“One would think that from all the FAAC allocations these unserious clowns have changed to dollars, debt would be the least of their problems

“The current administration in Kaduna is building a banquet hall for 7BN naira and is lamenting about debt left by the previous administration,” he stated in another tweet.

The current administration in Kaduna is building a banquet hall for 7BN naira and is lamenting about debt left by the previous administration. https://t.co/TFdktK94Pm — Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) March 30, 2024

