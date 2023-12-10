Gov Sani appoints chairman for Kaduna Pilgrims Welfare Agency

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of Salihu Abubakar as the Executive Chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency ahead of the 2024 Hajj operations

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Shehu, Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna..

The statement read: “Salihu Abubakar as Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency with all the powers vested in the Executive Secretary of the agency.

READ ALSO: Gov Sani appoints new SSG in Kaduna

“The Secretary of the Special Committee on 2024 Hajj will serve as the Administrative Secretary of the agency while the rest of the committee members will perform the functions of board members.”

The agency’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, has been redeployed to the state’s Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) as Managing Director.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now