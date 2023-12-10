News
Gov Sani appoints chairman for Kaduna Pilgrims Welfare Agency
The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of Salihu Abubakar as the Executive Chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency ahead of the 2024 Hajj operations
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Shehu, Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna..
The statement read: “Salihu Abubakar as Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency with all the powers vested in the Executive Secretary of the agency.
“The Secretary of the Special Committee on 2024 Hajj will serve as the Administrative Secretary of the agency while the rest of the committee members will perform the functions of board members.”
The agency’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, has been redeployed to the state’s Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) as Managing Director.
