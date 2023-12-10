Police foils kidnap attempt, kills 3 suspects in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Sunday foiled a kidnap attempt and killed three suspects along the Dutsinma-Kankara highway in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

He said: “On December 10, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., based on credible information that some suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, blocked the Dutsinma-Kankara highway in an attempt to kidnap unsuspecting members of the public.

“Upon receipt of the report, Area Commander Dutsinma promptly mobilised a joint team of police operatives and members of the vigilante and responded to the scene.

“On reaching the scene, the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the operatives, to which the officers valiantly returned fire and succeeded in neutralising three members of the gang.

“However, one Masa’udu Sani, a member of the vigilante, sustained a gunshot wound on his right hand.”

