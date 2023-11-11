Police kills suspected kidnapper in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have killed a suspected kidnapper, Nazifi Ibrahim, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

He added that the police officers also recovered a large cache of ammunition during the operation.

The spokesman said: “On November 11, 2023, at about 03.30hrs, based on a tip-off, some suspected kidnappers wielding dangerous weapons such as AK 47 rifles, invaded a farm situated at the outskirt of Yankara village.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO Faskari promptly mobilised a joint team of police operatives, members of the vigilante, and officers of the Security Watch Corps to the scene.

READ ALSO: Police, Army operatives rescue four kidnap victims in Katsina

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives. The team also responded and forced the terrorists to abandon their plan and flee into the bush.

“While combing the scene, the police recovered the body of one neutralised suspected kidnapper as well as 185 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 90 live rounds of 5.56mm M193 type 06 ammunition, and 13 AK-47 magazines concealed in a sack.

“The body of the neutralised suspected kidnapper and gunrunner was later identified as one Nazifi Ibrahim, 22, of Unguwar Tsamiya village, Faskari local government area of the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now