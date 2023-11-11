LASTMA arrests driver over death of pedestrian in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have arrested a private car driver over the death of a pedestrian in the Ogba area of the state.

The Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday, said the driver was arrested on Monday after he knocked down the victim around Yaya Abatan in Ogba, Ikeja.

He added that the victim died on the spot.

The statement read: “Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the unregistered white ‘Mercedes Benz’ (CLA 250) lost control due to overspeeding, leading to a collision with an innocent pedestrian that died on the spot.

“LASTMA personnel apprehended the driver while running away after he saw that the innocent passerby had died as a result of the accident.

“A LASTMA Commander, Akinola Ganiyu, who led the rescue team in the Iju-Ifako axis confirmed that the driver has been handed over to the police from Area ‘G’ Police Command, who were present at the scene for further investigations.

“The vehicle involved in the accident was promptly cleared from the road to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Members of the deceased’s family later arrived to remove the corpse.”

