LAGOS: Commuters stranded as bus drivers protest extortion by LASTMA, Task Force (Video)
Many commuters were left stranded on Monday, following a protest by commercial bus drivers over alleged extortion by the Task Force and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).
A few regions in the state were impacted, including Agege, Iyana Ipaja, and Egbeda.
In a post on X, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the police conveyed a meeting on Sunday and that there would be a meeting with the leadership of the NURTW on Monday (today).
“The Lagos State Police Command has concluded a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the proposed Monday November 13 protest by public transport drivers in Lagos State.
At the meeting attended by the leadership of the Police Command, Lagos State Government, LASTMA and the NURTW, germane issues and concerns raised by the drivers were critically looked into.
“The stakeholders, at the conclusion of the meeting, agreed to work together to ensure obedience to all traffic laws on the part of the transporters and the checkmating of excesses of law enforcement officers within the state. In addition, the NURTW agreed to a larger meeting tomorrow Monday, November 13, 2023.”
