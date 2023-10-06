NURTW appoints MC Oluomo as S’West acting chairman, targeting post of national president

Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo has been appointed by the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ (NURTW) leadership as the union’s acting chairman for Zone 2.

At the same time, the union pleaded with the governors of Osun, Ondo, and Oyo to allow NURTW activities to resume in their states so that candidates could be nominated for the position of national president of the union, which is zoned to the southwest.

Akinsanya was appointed acting zone chairman by the union on Thursday during the Zonal Conference held in Osogbo, Osun State.

Elections will take place later this month.

Speaking at the event, the presiding officer, Nasiru Komolafe (Ex-National Treasurer) explained that, “Zonal Chairman was not at the meeting, but the deputy zonal chairman came, and the congress agreed that Musiliu Akinsanya fondly called MC Oluomo should take over the mantle of leadership of the zone in Acting capacity pending the time we will conduct election.

“We supposed to have six states in Zone 2, but unfortunately, we have only two states working. The other four states are not working.

“But today, during the course of the meeting, we heard that Ogun has given the union the green light to begin operations again. It has lifted a ban placed on the activities of the NURTW in the state. Now we are having three States.

“By the virtue of the NURTW constitution, we can’t go to election with just two States out of six. At least, we are supposed to have 4 States. So, we agreed to shift the zonal Congress to 19th October 2023 because we are having the National Delegate Conference on 25th of October.

“I am using this medium to appeal to the remaining State Government to please allow NURTW to work in their States, that is Ondo, Osun and Oyo States. The National President of the union has been zoned to the Southwest and we fail to hold a zonal Congress, another zone may take the office from us.”

