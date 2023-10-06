News
Two men jailed 20 years for 2013 abduction of Mike Ozekhome
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced two men, Kelvin Ezeigbe and Frank Azuekor, to 20 years imprisonment each for their roles in the abduction of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome.
The Federal Government arraigned the convicts alongside two others – Michael Omonigho and Momoh Haruna before Justice Adeniyi Ademola on a 13-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and acts of terrorism on June 9, 2014.
While the three defendants were in court, Haruna was declared missing after the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre by terrorists on July 5, 2022.
They were accused of committing acts of terrorism contrary to Sections 1, 8, and 10 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011.
The prosecution told the court that the defendants abducted Ozekhome in Edo State on August 23, 2013.
The lawyer was held in captivity for about three weeks before he was released following the payment of N28 million ransom.
READ ALSO: Kidnappers release Benue commissioner, hold on to ex-LG chairman, cousin
The defendants were also accused of kidnapping the former Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Hope Eghagha, Athanasius Ugbme, and his friend, Emmanuel Maka Omorogbe.
The accused, according to the prosecution, killed five policemen and two prison officials in the attack.
In her ruling, Justice Nyako held that the prosecution had been able to establish the charges against Ezeigbe and Azuekor beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced them to 20 years in prison each.
She added that the sentence would run from the day of their arrest.
The judge, however, discharged and acquitted Omonigho and Momoh on the charges.
Nyako held that though some of the charges against Ezeigbe and Azuekor attracted punishment ranging from death sentence, life imprisonment, and at least 10 years jail term, she was lenient in her ruling because the accused had been remorseful of their criminal act.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...