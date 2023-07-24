‘Kanu has never been in support of sit-at-home’ —Ozekhome

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lead counsel to incarcerated Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, says the Biafran agitator has never been in support of the sit-at-home in the South Eastern region of the country.

Ozekhome in a statement on Monday, said Kanu personally told him that he does not believe in the sit-at-home, as he “could not be fighting for his people and at the same time shutting down their economy.”

”As his lead counsel and lawyer, he has told me that he does not believe in it (sit-at-home); he can not be fighting for his people and shutting down their economy,” Ozekhome said.

“How do they feed? How will they train their children? Many a time, he cried to me in my presence that he wants to be released so that he can hold a world press conference and address the Igbo and Ala Igbo and the entire world to say, ”Don’t stay at home on Mondays, go about your normal duties, go to work; because the Bible tells us it is upon the labour of your hands, I will bless the fruits of your labour.

”So, I am now re-echoing again and again what Nnamdi Kanu has told me. He does not believe in that sit-at-home on Mondays which cripples the social, economic, cultural and political life of the people, putting them under psychological, psychical and mental stricture and torture.

“Kanu has often cited the effect of the sit-at-home exercise on the social, economic, cultural and political life of the people, lamenting that it has put them under psychological, psychical and mental stricture,” Ozekhome added.

