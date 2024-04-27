IPOB warns against jailing Nnamdi Kanu, accuses Judge of bias

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stern warning on Saturday that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will not be sacrificed to protect corrupt politicians.

The group cautioned Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Federal High Court against sentencing Kanu to prison, and also demanded that she recuse herself from the case due to alleged compromise.

In a statement released by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group urged Western nations and human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Inter-Society, to intervene and pressure the Nigerian Government, President Bola Tinubu, and Justice Nyako to release Kanu. This, IPOB believes, would help salvage the country’s judicial system.

The statement reads: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the indomitable and charismatic leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu reiterate our demand that Justice Binta Nyako step down from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Justice Binta Nyako is already compromised because the Federal Government of Nigeria is pointing a gun on her head to jail Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in order to free her husband and son from their EFCC case.

“IPOB will never allow the Federal Government to use our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as bait to entice Justice Binta Nyako to carry out their ugly agenda. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be sacrificed to save the corrupt and treasury looters, Nyako Father and Son team.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any offence known to law. His only offence is that he is championing Biafra’s self-determination movement. If Justice Binta Nyako succumbs to the Fulani government’s pressure and jails Mazi Nnamdi, she will still be eliminated by the same government to cover it up so that it can not be traced back to them.

“Therefore, Justice Binta Nyako will save her life and that of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by stepping down from the case. BINTA NYAKO must understand that Mazi Nnamdi KANU belongs to every South Easterner and they don’t want to see anything ugly happen to him. The calamity that will befall the country will be better imagined. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and BINTA Nyako must save their country by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu.”

The statement comes as Kanu’s trial continues, with IPOB maintaining that their leader’s innocence and freedom are non-negotiable.

The group’s warning and accusations have added to the already tense atmosphere surrounding the case, which has drawn significant attention from both within and outside Nigeria.

