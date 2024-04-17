In counter ruling, Abuja court gives EFCC go-ahead to arrest Yahaya Bello

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the go-ahead to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and subsequent arraignment for alleged fraud.

The anti-graft agency has resolved to arraign Bello on Thursday.

The judge granted the order while ruling on a motion filed by the commission.

Justice I.A. Jamil of the Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, had earlier on Wednesday, restrained the EFCC from arresting the ex-governor.

The judge, who gave the order in a two-hour judgment delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 filed by Bello on Wednesday in Lokoja, held that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former governor was null and void except as authorised by the court.

EFCC operatives laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja on Wednesday.

The former governor has been under the commission’s watch for alleged corruption while in office.

