News
In counter ruling, Abuja court gives EFCC go-ahead to arrest Yahaya Bello
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the go-ahead to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and subsequent arraignment for alleged fraud.
The anti-graft agency has resolved to arraign Bello on Thursday.
The judge granted the order while ruling on a motion filed by the commission.
Justice I.A. Jamil of the Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, had earlier on Wednesday, restrained the EFCC from arresting the ex-governor.
The judge, who gave the order in a two-hour judgment delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 filed by Bello on Wednesday in Lokoja, held that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former governor was null and void except as authorised by the court.
EFCC operatives laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja on Wednesday.
The former governor has been under the commission’s watch for alleged corruption while in office.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...