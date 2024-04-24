EFCC withdraws appeal challenging court’s order on Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn an appeal challenging the Kogi State High Court order stopping the arrest of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Justice Isa Jamil Abdullahi had last week restrained the commission from arresting or detaining the former governor over alleged corruption.

This followed the invasion of Bello’s Abuja residence by the EFCC operatives.

The anti-graft agency, thereafter approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to set aside the order.

In the notice filed on April 22, and signed by its counsel, J.S Okutepa (SAN), the EFCC said the withdrawal was predicated on the fact that events have overtaken the appeal.

The commission also admitted that the appeal was filed out of the time allowed by law.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello: Kogi Assembly urges EFCC to obey court order

The notice read: “The appellant herein intends to and do hereby wholly withdraw her appeal against the respondent in the above mentioned appeal.

“This notice of withdrawal is predicated on the fact that; on the April 17, 2024, the application filed by the appellant herein was overtaken by the decision of the same high court of Kogi State.

“The orders made ex parte by Jamil on the Feb 9, 2024 in the said suit which is the subject of this appeal, was made to last pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion on notice which was finally determined by Jamil J. on the April 17, 2024.

“Furthermore, the notice of appeal was filed out of time and we, therefore, pray that the appeal be struck out for being filed out of time and incompetent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now