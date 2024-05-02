EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest agree to settle out of court on naira abuse case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, have agreed to settle a Naira abuse charge slammed against the socialite out of court.

The out of court settlement was made known at the resumption of proceedings on Thursday.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Lagos State, on April 17, granted Cubana Chief Priest N10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

He was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts bordering on abuse of Naira, spraying and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event which was contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Cubana Chief Priest was alleged to have sprayed the Naira on February 13, 2024 at Eko Hotel.

READ ALSO:Cubana Chief Priest mocks EFCC after securing bail, says ‘Money na water’

The socialite was said to have also committed the offences while dancing during a social event.

However, at the resumption of proceedings, Bilikisu Buhari appeared for the prosecution, while Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) announced appearance for the defendant.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, Cubana Chief Priest’s counsel told the court that there was a move to settle the issue out of court.

The defense counsel informed the court that the parties were exploring settlement and have applied to have the matter settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now