Cubana Chief Priest mocks EFCC after securing bail, says ‘Money na water’

Lagos socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), shortly after perfecting a N10 million bail condition slammed on him by a Federal High Court following his arraignment on charges of abusing and mutilating the Naira.

A few hours after meeting the bail conditions on Wednesday which included two sureties in like sum, Cubana took to his Instagram account to declare that money was not a problem for him as he described himself as a big boy.

He also claimed he was not ‘small’ and that money was like water to him.

READ ALSO: Cubana Chief Priest pleads not guilty to naira abuse charges, granted N10m bail

“Seeing all your messages and love. I’m so humbled. Now it’s confirmed CP (Cubana Priest) is not small. Money na water (sic),” he wrote in the post.

The celebrity barman was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts bordering on abuse of naira by allegedly spraying and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007, charges to which he pleaded not guilty to.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now