News
Trial of 29 Yoruba Nation agitators begins in Ibadan
Members of the Yoruba Nation agitators, who invaded the Oyo State Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly last week, were on Wednesday, arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for their involvement and roles in the failed invasion.
The case, with charge number Mi/520c/2024, is between the Commissioner of Police and the 29 suspects.
It will be recalled that on Saturday, April 13, 2024, some masked persons suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, to hoist their flag before the joint security personnel demobilised them.
Read also: Fresh trouble for Ganduje as Kano court confirms his suspension from APC
They were arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, unlawful society, illegal possession of firearms, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.
Inspector Razaq Bakare, the Investigative Police Officer with the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.
It will also be recalled that the state Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, had on Monday paraded 20 suspects.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...