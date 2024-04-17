Trial of 29 Yoruba Nation agitators begins in Ibadan

Members of the Yoruba Nation agitators, who invaded the Oyo State Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly last week, were on Wednesday, arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for their involvement and roles in the failed invasion.

The case, with charge number Mi/520c/2024, is between the Commissioner of Police and the 29 suspects.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, April 13, 2024, some masked persons suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, to hoist their flag before the joint security personnel demobilised them.

They were arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, unlawful society, illegal possession of firearms, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Inspector Razaq Bakare, the Investigative Police Officer with the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

It will also be recalled that the state Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, had on Monday paraded 20 suspects.

