NLC laments non-remittance of over N75bn pensions contributions in Kano

The non-remittance of about N75 billion pension contributions by organisations in Kano State has become a source of worry for the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Chairman of the state chapter of the NLC, Kabiru Inuwa voiced out the concerns of the labour congress while speaking at the 2024 Workers’ Day celebration held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

“The issue of the backlog of unremitted pension contributions by some organisations is alarming, with a staggering accumulation of over N75bn as of May 2023.

“This poses a serious threat to the financial security of our retirees.The non-remittance leads to deductions of pension, thus non-payment of full pension for years,” Inuwa said.

The Kano NLC, however, commended the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf for commencing the full payment of pension.

It demanded that all defaulting government institutions should commence payment of the backlog, to enable settlement of retirement and death benefits.

“We are sure if elaborative analysis of the backlog is done and a strategy to recoup the money is in place, the accrued benefits could be settled within a few years,” Inuwa said.

The state governor, Abba Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Abdulsalam Gwarzo, pledged the commitment of the state government to the welfare of workers in the state.

