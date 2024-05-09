IPOB cautions South-East youths against joining Nigerian Army

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group agitating for an independent Biafran nation, has issued a warning to youths in Nigeria’s South-East region.

According to a statement released by the group, IPOB advises young people against joining the Nigerian Army.

The group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said it would amount to foolishness for any Nigerian youth to join the Army, alleging that it has depleted.

Reacting, the self-determination group cautioned, “Biafran youths not to join the recruitment exercise currently being advertised by the Nigeria Army,” adding that, “It will be foolish for any sane Nigerian youth, particularly Biafran youth to sacrifice his or her life.”

Stating its reasons, IPOB alleged, “The terrorists are seeking to create their own Islamic State in the North. These terrorists declared war on the Nigerian government and her soldiers and have successfully depleted the Nigerian Military’s manpower.

“Moreso, the low morale, tribalism, nepotism and poor salary in the Nigerian Army have forced a lot of soldiers to proceed on voluntary retirement.

“Some of the soldiers that applied for voluntary retirement and were refused by the Nigerian Army authorities absconded in what the military referred to as “Awol”. These factors have forced the Nigeria Army to advertise for recruitment almost twice or thrice in a year.”

“It is imperative to inform the Nigerian youths especially the Biafran youths to avoid being recruited by the Nigeria Army to be sent to be sacrificed for terrorism business of the cabals,” it added.

The statement criticizes the army, alleging human rights abuses against Igbo youths in the South-East. IPOB claims the military targets and detains innocent people without trial. This accusation comes amidst ongoing tensions between the Nigerian government and IPOB, with clashes reported in the region.

The report cites recent incidents where IPOB alleges security forces killed unarmed individuals. Tensions escalated in April 2023, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, issuing a warning against groups like IPOB threatening Nigeria’s integrity.

It is important to note that IPOB’s claims haven’t been independently verified. The Nigerian military has previously denied accusations of human rights abuses, stating their actions target criminals and separatist elements.

It should also be mentioned that IPOB is a controversial group itself. While it claims peaceful self-determination, the Nigerian government has labeled it a terrorist organization.

