Sowore leads protest at Police HQ to demand release of detained journalist, Ojukwu (Video)

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, is currently leading journalists and civil rights activists in a protest at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja demanding for the release of a Nigerian journalist, Daniel Ojukwu who has been in detention since May 1 when he was arrested over an investigative report.

Ojukwu, a reporter with Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested on May 1 in connection with an investigative report of an alleged financial mismanagement in the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

In the report, FIJ had reported how a sum of N147.1m reportedly meant for the building of classrooms and a skill acquisition centre was allegedly sent to the account of a restaurant.

Following a petition by office of the SSA, Ojukwu was arrested on charges of cybercrime and despite outcry by Nigerians and human rights activists, all efforts to get him released have met a brick wall.

In his post on X on Thursday, Sowore said he is leading the protests to force the police to release the journalist who is in detention despite being granted bail by a competent court.

Another journalist at the protest ground, Angela Quintal, head of CPJ’s Africa program, said:

“Nigerian authorities must promptly and unconditionally release journalist Daniel Ojukwu and stop harassing and detaining journalists who publish investigative reports into corruption.

We are now at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters for #FreeDanielOjukwu protest

