In move for freedom, IPOB leader, Kanu pleads for house arrest

In a recent development in the legal saga surrounding Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Federal Government (FG) has vehemently opposed his plea for house arrest.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Kanu’s counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, moved two applications, one of which prayed the court to order the transfer of Kanu from the DSS custody.

The legal team had earlier raised the alarm, alleging that the DSS was denying them access to Kanu and that they could, therefore, not prepare him for his trial.

They threatened to boycott the trial if the situation did not change.

Ejimakor said, “We seek the transfer of the defendant from the DSS detention to a house arrest or other similar places of custody or similar law enforcement agency’s custody.

“It is important to do so, My Lord. The application did not arrive in a vacuum. We made it orally and were directed to put it into writing. We are offering solutions to assist with accelerated hearings ordered by the court.

“It is not strange to have a defendant detained in a house arrest. Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have enjoyed these in the past.”

Nyako, however, adjourned till May 20 for her stand on the matter.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court had on April 25, 2017, released Kanu on bail on health grounds.

Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges, however, fled the country after the military invaded his residence.

This move marks another chapter in the ongoing legal battle between Kanu and the Nigerian authorities, adding layers of complexity to an already contentious situation.

Nnamdi Kanu, who faces charges of treasonable felony and other related offenses, has been at the center of a protracted legal battle since his arrest and extradition to Nigeria in June 2021.

His supporters have consistently advocated for his release, citing concerns over his health and well-being while in detention. Kanu’s legal team recently filed a motion requesting that he be placed under house arrest pending the determination of his case. This request, however, has been met with opposition from the Federal Government.

The FG’s opposition to Kanu’s request underscores the government’s stance on the matter and highlights the broader issues at play. From the government’s perspective, placing Kanu under house arrest could be seen as a concession to his demands and could potentially embolden other secessionist groups. Moreover, the government may argue that Kanu’s detention is necessary to maintain law and order and safeguard national security interests.

However, Kanu’s supporters argue that his continued detention is unjustified and amounts to a violation of his fundamental human rights. They point to concerns over his health and the conditions of his detention, alleging that he has been subjected to harsh treatment while in custody. Kanu’s legal team has also raised questions about the fairness of the legal proceedings against him, accusing the government of political persecution.

The opposition to Kanu’s request for house arrest sets the stage for further legal battles and raises questions about the impartiality of the judicial system.

