Govt officials make N800m anytime IPOB leader, Kanu, appears in court, family claims

The family of incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised an alarm over an alleged N800 million being used by the Nigerian government as cost of bringing the Biafran agitator to court any time he is to make an appearance.

A statement on Saturday by spokesman for the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, said it would like to know those benefiting from the money the government allegedly spends to prosecute Kanu.

Prince Emmanuel added that the family was worried that some corrupt individuals were benefiting from Kanu’s situation and as such, the possibility of releasing him from the custody of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) looked bleak.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has finally become a money-minting venture for a few corrupt individuals in the corridors of power.

“We heard that government spends N800 million each time he is brought to court. Then, we want to know who the beneficiaries of the said money are?”

The family also called for the release of Kanu from detention over his deteriorating health.

The Kanu family, in a related statement, said the Biafran agitator is critically ill and may die if he is not released to undergo adequate medical treatment.

The statement noted that Kanu who has been in detention since he was arrested and extradited from Kenya in 2021, urgently needs to see a cardiologist as he is currently suffering from diseases of the cardiovascular system.

According to the statement, the pro-Biafra agitator needs urgent medical attention to avert a major health crisis.

“We got information this morning that he is critically down. He has not been granted access to his personal doctors, and he urgently needs a cardiologist. He should not be allowed to die in DSS custody.

“Kanu is terribly sick and nobody cares. His health is deteriorating every day. He has not changed his clothes. Why has the court continued to hold him in DSS custody instead of the Correctional Centre?

“It’s a shame that Kanu is being punished for asking for the freedom of Ndigbo, and the leaders have abandoned him to die in DSS custody,” the statement said.

