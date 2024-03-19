Nnamdi Kanu to face expedited treason trial, as judge throws out bail request

In a development likely to fuel further tension, a Nigerian court, on Tuesday, denied bail to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The ruling, issued on March 19, 2024, by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, comes amidst ongoing accusations of treason and terrorism charges against Kanu.

Kanu’s lawyers had argued for his release on bail, citing health concerns and the lengthy pre-trial detention he has endured. However, Justice Nyako dismissed their appeal, stating that Kanu “still poses a flight risk” and that “guaranteeing his attendance throughout the trial is paramount.”

READ ALSO:High Court adjourns case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu —Lawyer discloses

However, in a move aimed at addressing concerns about a prolonged legal process, the judge ordered an expedited hearing for the case. A specific timeline for the accelerated hearing remains undisclosed, but it suggests an intention to conclude the trial within a more reasonable timeframe.

This ruling follows months of heightened public interest surrounding Kanu’s case. IPOB, a pro-Biafran separatist group, has called for his release, and his detention has sparked protests across the region.

The government maintains that Kanu is a threat to national security, while IPOB contends that he is a political prisoner being unfairly targeted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now