Politics
Nnamdi Kanu to face expedited treason trial, as judge throws out bail request
In a development likely to fuel further tension, a Nigerian court, on Tuesday, denied bail to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The ruling, issued on March 19, 2024, by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, comes amidst ongoing accusations of treason and terrorism charges against Kanu.
Kanu’s lawyers had argued for his release on bail, citing health concerns and the lengthy pre-trial detention he has endured. However, Justice Nyako dismissed their appeal, stating that Kanu “still poses a flight risk” and that “guaranteeing his attendance throughout the trial is paramount.”
However, in a move aimed at addressing concerns about a prolonged legal process, the judge ordered an expedited hearing for the case. A specific timeline for the accelerated hearing remains undisclosed, but it suggests an intention to conclude the trial within a more reasonable timeframe.
This ruling follows months of heightened public interest surrounding Kanu’s case. IPOB, a pro-Biafran separatist group, has called for his release, and his detention has sparked protests across the region.
The government maintains that Kanu is a threat to national security, while IPOB contends that he is a political prisoner being unfairly targeted.
